



It’s been eight years since the German quintet act released an album, but Sweet Ermengarde has returned with the announcement of a new full-length release on Solar Lodge. Due to arrive on April 18, Sacrifice presents 13 new songs spanning nearly 70 minutes of what the band promises to be “an intense journey through the world of elegiac goth/rock that does not shy away from any comparison with the icons of days gone by.” Produced by NeverAskedFilms, the video for “Sweet Sacrifice” offers the first taste of the album, presenting a darkly tragic narrative and lush visuals to mirror the song’s epic atmosphere, with cellos provided by guest musician Martin Seto. Produced by Zann Music Productions and mastered by Gordon Young, Sacrifice is now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp and the Solar Lodge webstore. As Sweet Ermengarde’s third album, Sacrifice follows up on 2016’s Ex Oblivione and 2013’s Raynham Hall; since the last album, the band also released the Typhonian Trance / Once You Break 10-inch single and the Standing by the Sea / A Promise to Fulfill single, both in 2021.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)