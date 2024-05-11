



Following up on the Russian post-punk and darkwave duo’s 2023 album, Supernova 1006 has unveiled a new single via Negative Gain Productions, titled “How I Need You.” Released on Friday, May 10, the song serves as a callback to the band’s earlier aesthetics, its coldly ambient and melancholic sound conveying themes “in which no one lives with the silence and comfort of a lonely existence.” Supplemented with remixes by Casket Cassette, Giirls, CULTTASTIC, and Blind Seagull, the standalone single had originally been intended as a bonus to the Chains album, conceived as a “semantic continuation” that ultimately ended up a self-sufficient piece. The “How I Need You” single is available now through Bandcamp and Spotify.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)