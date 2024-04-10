



From the Ohio-based darkwave duo’s latest album comes the video for “Watch Your Back,” which sees Summore issuing a statement of caution to listeners. “Vulnerability can be a double-edge sword that shows your weaknesses,” Julie and Justin Rose explain, “Expressing ones self can help aid healing, but in the hands of those who seek to exploit weaknesses, the same expression can be detrimental.” Along with the video directed by Wesley Morris, the song encourages people to be aware and protect themselves from those who exploit and betray one’s sense of trust.







“Watch Your Back” is the fifth single from Summore’s New Pain, released in August 2023 and available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. The album was written in the wake of a near-fatal car accident the band experienced, with themes of survival, impermanence, and the perils of drunk driving resonating through such singles as “Dust,” “Magic Pill,” “Recall,” and the title track. New Pain follows up on the 2021 Surfaces debut. Furthermore, Summore has announced a series of performances from April 13-27, sharing the stage with the likes of Sapphira vee, Silver Walks, Vampire Police, Hypnagogia, Komrads, Clusters of Fornication, Upon Her Eyes, Access to Concrete, and Broken Nails; a full listing of live dates can be found on Summore’s website.





Summore

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)