



When Natasha A. Twentyone and Alexey Protasov aren’t tearing up stages with Ambassador21’s abrasive brand of digital hardcore and industrial, the Belarusian duo is pursuing darker, rockier sounds as Suicide Inside. With today, January 29, marking the vocalist’s birthday, the band is marking the occasion with the release of the Song of Winter EP, presenting three songs of “the dark ’80s how we love it” – blending elements of post-punk and new wave with charismatic vocals and driving guitars. Produced, performed, and mastered by Suicide Inside, and with bass and guitar accompaniments by Je T’aime’s Zoé “Crazy Z.” Herrschaft, the band has also revealed a music video for the title track, shot and directed by Pavel Oskin. The Song of Winter EP is available now via Bandcamp, serving as the first taste of the forthcoming Broken Time Celebration album, due to arrive later in 2024 via Invasion Records.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)