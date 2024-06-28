



The impact that Charles Levi has made on modern music is undeniable, and the outpouring of love and support following a long series of health and financial issues continues. Following up on the release of his SUFFER///LONG album this past March, Daz Sharp has released the “Cognitive Misanthrope” single from Spoils of Grace as tribute to Levi; “Charles has done great things for many artists and for music,” Sharp states, “He needs support because he has had many serious health complications and medical ain’t cheap! Let’s all pitch in to lend him a hand!” As Spoils of Grace has heralded numerous collaborations and guest appearances, so too does “Cognitive Misanthrope,” which was produced by Sharp with Michael Wells (Greater Than One,Techno-head), and features a saxophone performance by Roger Ebner (BILE, Pigface, Dogtablet, EBNR); furthermore, the cover artwork was created by Levi’s longtime bandmate Franke Nardiello – a.k.a. Groovie Mann (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Trash Deity). Available now on Bandcamp, 100% of the proceeds generated by any sale of “Cognitive Misanthrope” will go to Charles Levi and his family.







Since his hospitalization in October of 2021, Levi has faced continuing challenges with daily kidney dialysis, neuropathy affecting his fingers, and an amputated leg. All the while, he has maintained an active social media presence, and launched his Industrial Amputation Podcast with Joey Galvan, on which Sharp was a featured guest; past guests include Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Raymond Watts (PIG, ex-KMFDM), Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Am Tierpark), Rob Robinson (Order of the Static Temple), I Ya Toyah, Eva X, Vinnie Saletto (Giant Monsters on the Horizon), Betty X, Martin Atkins, Darryl Montgomery (Abstinence), and more.





