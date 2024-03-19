



Today, March 19 marks the release of SUFFER///LONG, the latest full-length album from industrial/EBM act Spoils of Grace. Produced by founder Daz Sharp, the album was recorded over a three-year period in two studios, with Sharp explaining that its 14 tracks are intended to be experienced as a full body of work, its themes centering on the abuse of power, martyrdom, regret and resentment, and the effects of corruption and violence; as such, the album is subtitled as “The Martyrs Lament,” mastered by John D. Norten (Blue Eyed Christ, Trash Deity). Furthermore, the album features several notable collaborations, including Nick Beauchesne (Nix Nihil, Emissary), Martin King (Dogtablet, ex-Test Dept.), Eric Risks and Chris O (Dread Risks), and Simon and Adam Whitaker-Wilson (SIADIC). SUFFER///LONG follows up on 2020’s MotherMan and 2021’s A Ghost in the Labyrinth, available now digitally via Bandcamp; over the years, Spoils of Grace has also released numerous standalone singles.





Spoils of Grace

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)