



Before NØIR, before The Blue Dahlia, before his collaborations with Black Tape For a Blue Girl, Athan Maroulis was best known for his work in electro/industrial act Spahn Ranch. To this day, the band’s sophomore album The Coiled One stands a seminal release in the scene, with its themes centering on a mind descending into madness, and the title referencing the biblical Satanic sea serpent. Now, Cleopatra Records is celebrating this fan favorite nearly 30 years after its 1995 release with the announcement of a new deluxe remaster; digitally remastered by Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps) and due for release on May 3, this new edition features the original 10 songs, plus eight bonus tracks culled from the original recording sessions, including remixes, demos, and session outtakes that have never been previously available. In addition, a seldom seen fanmade video for “Heretic’s Fork” will be revealed on the May 3 release date, with The Coiled One now available to pre-oreder in digital, CD, and red marble vinyl via Bandcamp and the Cleopatra Records webstore; the label had previously reissued the album in its original form in 2017, with that version also available on Bandcamp.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1992 by Matt Green and Rob Morton, Maroulis would join Spahn Ranch the following year as lead vocalist; Morton departed from the band following the recording of The Coiled One, which was co-produced and engineered by Judson Leach. In the years that followed, Spahn Ranch would release three more albums, several EPs, and make numerous compilation appearances, touring with fellow luminaries like Apoptygma Berzerk, Front 242, Switchblade Symphony, Front Line Assembly, and more. The band would also collaborate with the likes of drummer David Glass (Christian Death), guitarist Kent Bancroft (Screams For Tina), bassist Paul Raven (PRONG, Killing Joke), guitarist Danny B. Harvey (Nancy Sinatra), and David J. (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets). 2000 saw the demise of Spahn Ranch, with 2001 seeing the release of the band’s final album, Closure.

