



Slighter and Cyanotic have each carved their own respective niches in modern electro/industrial music, as well as remixing and collaborating with each other on various occasions; one such instance was “Turmoil,” originally featured on Slighter’s 2018 Erode album. Now, the two bands reveal the music video for the Rebuilt mix, which overhauls the original track into an even darker, more atmospheric version. Created by Beeple Crap with an abundance of compiled and reprocessed images from Confusion Inc., the video provides an appropriately glitchy accompaniment to the track, which was featured on the first volume of CRLStudios’ Forms compilation – a charity series to aid Cyanotic’s Sean Payne during his recovery from severe back injuries sustained in a car accident that also claimed the life of his wife Anastasia last May. The Rebuilt version of “Turmoil” was remixed by Slighter’s Colin Cameron Allrich, who co-wrote the song with Payne; the track is now available via all major streaming platforms.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)