



Skum Love seems to be on a roll of productivity as the Hollywood industrial/metal artist and his namesake band (Skumlove) have unveiled the music video to their latest single, “EGO.” As the song thematically touches on the core tenets of sin – Evil / Greed / Obscenity – and the nature of religious and cultlike zealotry, so too does the video give visual form to the band’s grim and sinister atmosphere with a live action translation of the single’s cover painting; the video also features the group in its current incarnation, featuring guitarist Robyn Sin, bassist M. Loebig, and drummer James “Jas” Dillon. “EGO” was originally written in 1998, reportedly as the first song the artist ever wrote, and had been in demo stages and performed live over the next 25 years. With Skum Love sitting in the director’s chair, the video for “EGO” was edited by Ryan Condon and shot by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, while the music was recorded, engineered, and produced by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound. Mastered by Maor Appelbaum, the original single was released this past Halloween, while March 1 saw the reveal of the FucktheFloor mix by electro/industrial act Combichrist, who is currently in the midst of the Only Death is Immortal North American tour. Additional remixes for “EGO” will be forthcoming from the likes of Roman Marisak (Professional Murder Music), Kevin Kipnis (Purr Machine), and Jay Gordon (Orgy).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)