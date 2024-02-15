



The Hollywood purveyor of industrial/metal sin Skum Love has announced a series of remixes to supplement 2023’s “EGO,” with the first one provided by Combichrist. As Andy LaPlagua has been bringing the band back to its electro/industrial roots, this remix is the culmination of a friendship with Skum Love that began during the band’s opening stint for Lords of Acid and Night Club some years ago, the Combichrist FucktheFloor mix “driving the song straight to the dancefloors and out of the darkness.” Additional remixes will then be revealed by the likes of Purr Machine’s Kevin Kipnis, Professional Murder Music, Jay Gordon of Orgy, and the latter’s son Jaxx Gordon. The original version of “EGO,” which dealt with themes of religious zealtory and cultlike worship, was recorded, mixed, and produced by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, and released on Halloween of 2023, with Combichrist’s FucktheFloor Mix to arrive on March 1; an accompanying music video will follow soon after. Most recently, Skum Love released on February 5 a remix companion to the band’s cover of Judas Priest’s “Turbo Lover,” available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; the EP features remixes by Human Factors Lab, Carlton Bost (Stabbing Westward, Orgy, BErlin), KRZ Souls (Dawn of Ashes), and Inva//id.







Having released the “Planet Doom” single on February 8, Combichrist has announced dates for the Only Death is Immortal tour of North America, running from March 15 to April 27. With tickets available now via Darker Side of Light, stops on the tour include Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and more. Joining the tour as support on select dates will be Unitcode:Machine, CUrse, Esoterik, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Treasvre, and Cultus Black.





Skum Love

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Combichrist

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Duke Togo (Golgo13)