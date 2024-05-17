



Following less than half a year since his last album, Mr. Zoth – a.k.a. Steve Saunders – has released his latest effort under the guise of Skull Cultist, titled Hardcore Rituals. Written, recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by Zoth, the album’s 11 tracks see him continuing to mangle and malign the established parameters of techno, EBM, and electro/industrial, with its diverse themes ranging from personal introspection and existentialism to social and political upheaval; in addition, the album features guest vocal appearances by Gaby Gustafson (EVA X) and Nicole Turner (Orthokeras), with cover art created by Ruby Parker (Durance Vile). Released today, May 17, and available digitally via Bandcamp, Hardcore Rituals follows up on Hopegrinder, released in December of 2023; prior to that, Skull Cultist’s So Happy EP, released in February of last year, earned a spot on ReGen ‘s Top 20 EPs of 2023.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)