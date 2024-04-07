



Friday, April 5 saw the release of Blood.money.death, the latest full-length effort from goth hard rock and metal act Sister Kill Cycle. Founded in 2001 by front man Raven Chain with members of his previous band INRI, the group has described the music as “songs to cope with the decline of society,” drawing from a wide range of influences beyond goth, rock, and metal – from the new wave of DEVO and Depeche Mode to the symphonic elements of Lacrimosa, and even country, folk, and gospel, while the visual aesthetic has often been compared to those of Marilyn Manson. Blood.money.death is described as a “best of the best” from the band, featuring a remastered version of the 2018 “Blood Pact” single, as well as a radio mix of the track, available to stream on Spotify and all major digital outlets. Sister Kill Cycle is in the midst of planning a tour to celebrate the album’s release, beginning with a performance on April 27 in Walton Beach, Florida with AL1CE and October Noir.





Sister Kill Cycle

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)