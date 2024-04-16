



After releasing a number of standalone singles and EPs, as well as appearing as a guest vocalist on KMFDM’s HYËNA album in 2022, London-based musician Sissy Misfit has announced the release of her full-length debut, titled EXXXOSKELETON. Misfit describes the record as “sexy, dark, and dangerous with a touch of camp,” spotlighting her abrasive and confrontational blend of electronic, industrial, hardcore, and pop; furthermore, as the album deviates from the trauma and melancholy of her past output toward a more celebratory expression of newfound power and affirmed identity, EXXXOSKELETON marks her first work post-transition, calling it “a statement of pride, fierceness, fun, and strength I have found in me to finally exude to the world.” Preceding the album is the reveal of the music video for “Push the Needle,” which Sissy Misfit calls a nod to MTV and pop culture, as well as a depiction of her transition in the form of “latex dreams,” directed and edited by Misfit with set design by Song Xin, and photography by Ioannis Vannitis, and stills by Rowenne; the video – like the album – draws on the cinematic influence of directors like Gregg Araki and David Lynch, as well as Japanese cyberpunk and body gore works like Tetsuo and 964 Pinocchio, and pop culture icons like Madonna and Lady Gaga.







“Push the Needle” marks the second single from the forthcoming album, following the March 15 release of “Danger More.” Mastered by Barış Ergün, EXXXOSKELETON is due for release on June 7, with digital pre-orders available now on Bandcamp and most major digital outlets. Born in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sissy Misfit has steadily made a name for herself in the European underground music scene, as well as the fashion industry; she worked with top designer Rick Owens on his campaign with Dr. Martens, in which he described her as “a raw and ferocious, self-invented abandon” in Dazed Magazine. She also regularly organizes live “CEHENNEM” events to showcase trans+ artist and producers in electronic music. Along with the aforementioned figures, Misfit also counts the likes of Yoko Ono, Nine Inch Nails, and author Ryu Murakami as inspirations, while past collaborators include Emir Icky and Princess XIXI.





Sissy Misfit

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)