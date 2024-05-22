



As Rona Rougeheart gears up to take SINE on the road yet again, the dark electro/industrial artist has released the music video for “Je Suis.” Directed and edited by Trinity Smith, Rougeheart explains that the video is the result of a school assignment, Smith being a student at Texas State University; “This was her very first music video,” the artist comments, “and I was so honored that she chose ‘Je Suis,'” the song having originally been featured on SINE’s Mantis 2 EP, and the subsequent Mantis Complete album, both released in 2022. Shot in San Marcos, TX, the video features Mauri Allien depicting visual and lyrical themes of isolation, depression, and self-care. A remix of “Je Suis” by Velvet Machines is also available.







SINE’s most recent studio offering was the Luxuria EP, produced by Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Am Tierpark), and released on January 19 of this year via eMERGENCY hEARTS and Re:Mission Entertainment. This June, SINE will also be joining fellow electro/industrial rocker Curse Mackey and goth/rock legends Clan of Xymox on the latter’s X-Odus Tour of North America; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Clan of Xymox website, with VIP meet and greets also available here.





SINE

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Clan of Xymox

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Curse Mackey

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)