



Still working toward the Kiwi industrial/nü-metal band’s sophomore album, Kaosis has revealed its latest single, once again featuring a high-profile collaboration. This time, “Arrival of the Fittest” features the ambidextrous heavy metal shredding acrobatics of Michael Angelo Batio, with the song and its accompanying video seeing the Manowar guitarist breaking out his custom double-neck axe, affectionately named Sawtooth. Demonstrating a more progressive direction than some of the band’s material thus far, Kaosis percussionist Modus explains the song’s lyrical and compositional themes to revolve around personal growth and shedding negative influences from one’s life; “The instrumental interlude in Arrival of the Fittest called for wizardry,” says vocalist/producer Xen, referring to Batio by his industry nickname of “Shredgod” and praising the guitarist’s tasteful yet innovative performance.







“Arrival of the Fittest” is the latest example of the forthcoming We Are the Future album, with previous singles showcasing collaborations with the likes of Tim Sköld (SKOLD, ex-KMFDM/MDFMK, ex-Front Line Assembly), vocalist Mark Hunter (Chimaira), bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, ex-MINISTRY), guitarist Logan Mader (Once Human, ex-Machine Head), Björn Strid (Soilwork), Benji Webbe (Skindred), Marc Rizzo (Ill Niño, ex-Soulfly), Cristian Machado (Lions at the Gate, ex-Ill Niño), Gavin “DJ Lyfe” Koppel (ex-Incubus), Brian “Yap” Barry (One Minute Silence), Leor “DJ Lethal” Dimant (Limp Bizkit, ex-House of Pain), Sid Wilson (Slipknot), Waylon Revis (REVillusion, A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), and Jeffrey Nothing (ex-Mushroomhead). Mastered by Howie Weinberg, We Are the Future will also feature drummer Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge, Hed PE) and guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd (Pendulum). Currently, Kaosis is in the midst of the Brave Nu World Tour of the U.K. and Europe.





Kaosis

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Michael Angelo Batio

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Rail Records

Facebook, Instagram

Brave Nu World Tour

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)