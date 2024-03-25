



Today, March 25 marks the release of White Light/Black Noise, the latest effort from experimental dark techno and industrial act Fake Youth Cult. Written and produced by Richard van Kruysdijk, the album presents six tracks that draw heavily on the artist’s history in the Dutch music scene, blending his punk and early techno influences with colder and harsher electro/industrial and EBM textures. The final track, “Pulsar” was commissioned by Shipwrec Records founder Ferdi Maks for a modern ballet performance; “My commissioned works are rarely released as ‘standalone’ music,” van Kruysdijk explains, assuring both Maks and the audience that the track is 100% original and tailored for the specific performance with electronic instruments and live drums meshing with segments written for string quartet. Of the rest of White Light/Black Noise, van Kruysdijk states that the album was written with the objective to “create one song a day with a minimal, mainly analog setup – just a few synths, some drum samples, a sequencer, and GO!” Mastered by Johanz Westerman, White Light/Black Noise is now available via Shipwrec. Records in digital and vinyl formats and can be purchased/streamed on Bandcamp; the album follows up on the December 2023 release of the Discipline EP.





