From the ethereal darkwave act’s Latest Powers album comes the video for “The Fire,” the latest single by Ships in the Night. Producer and multi-instrumentalist Alethea Leventhal explains the song to be a chronicle of her lifelong struggles with insomnia and nightmares, with the video’s imagery drawing on those unconscious visions; “We all live different lives with so many different experiences,” she comments, “yet when we sleep our minds wander to similar, strange places,” citing such relatable images as losing one’s teeth, being naked in public, and houses both familiar and haunting. “The Fire” is dedicated to Fielding Pierce Biggs, who hand-sewed the sequin jumpsuit Leventhal dons in the video.
Ships in the Night released Latent Powers on February 27, 2021 via Cleopatra Records in CD and vinyl formats; the digital edition finally arrived on March 27, 2023. In the interim, the artist released such standalone singles as “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” “Sun One,” and an acoustic rendition of “Lost Times” from Latent Powers; she also released the Asleep in Midwinter EP on February 3, 2023, while other singles from the album included “First Light,” “When I Was Found,” “Lost Times,” and a cover of “The Killing Moon” originally by Echo & the Bunnymen.
Ships in the Night
Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Cleopatra Records
Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)