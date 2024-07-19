



2024 is proving to be a momentous year for the Cleveland duo of Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop, as their alternative electro outfit She 1 · Him 2 has been nominated in the category of Best Alternative act by the Cleveland Music Awards. Expressing excitement and gratitude to the band’s fans for the honor, Nave and Bishop are celebrating with the release of a new single, titled “I’m Up Now,” which foillows up on the We Dream in Neon EP released in October of 2023; Bishop explains that the song draws more from a fictional story about zombies rather than the personal experiences that informed past output, with Nave adding that “I’m Up Now” is a “super catchy synthpop summer dance track.” Available now on all digital and streaming platforms, the song was produced and recorded by Mike Seifert (Tori Amos/Paul Simon, etc.), and is accompanied by a lyric video, with She 1 · Him 2 teasing that this is only the first of three planned singles to arrive in 2024. Furthermore, the band is performing at Cleveland’s No Class on August 4, opening for Street Fever, with more live dates to be announced soon. Sponsored by 107.3 ALT CLE, voting is now open for the Cleveland Music Awards, closing on August 1, with a special showcase featuring the nominated bands to be announced at a later time.









She 1 · Him 2

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cleveland Music Awards

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)