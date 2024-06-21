



Although primarily known as the longest serving member of Napalm Death, Shane Embury has demonstrated a diverse range of musical outlets throughout his storied career. Among them is the droning dark ambient entity known as Dark Sky Burial, with the project’s latest release concluding the four-part Maze cycle; due to be released on July 18 via Extrinsic Recordings, Solve Et Coagula immerses the listener in themes of hope, sadness, dreams, and the search for wholeness, with Embury stating, “From prehistoric times, the number four was employed to signify what was solid, what could be touched and felt. Its relationship to the cross (four points) made it an outstanding symbol of wholeness and universality, a symbol which drew all to itself.” Further expanding on the numerical connection, four tracks on Solve Et Coagula were co-written with Mirai Kawashima of Japanese avant-garde and experimental metal act Sigh, all initially recorded in 2005, with Embury saying, “so glad we finally used these tracks!” With the video for opening track “The Jewel Inside the Toads Head” serving as a taste of the album’s offerings, Solve Et Coagula follows up on Tantum Religio Potuit Suadere Malorum, Pulvis Et Umbra Sumus, and Nascentes Morimur Morientes Nascimur, all released in 2023; digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.









