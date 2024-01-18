



Since the band’s first release in late 2019, Todd C. Ruzicka has been delivering his brazen and bombastic brand of industrial/rock as Seven Federations. Now, the Fargo, ND band has unleashed a new compilation of tracks spanning the first four albums from the past four years, titled MMXXIV, and celebrating the first era of Seven Federations before reigning in the next phase of the group’s development – “not only the more popular tracks,” as Ruzicka states, “but also a couple of ‘dark horses.'” Among these tracks are the “Slav” single, three from 2022’s Bengamin – mastered by Martin Bowes (Attrition) at The Cage Studios, four from last year’s Transmissions From the Liminal Field – mastered by James Scott (The Joy Thieves), two from 2020’s Holy Orders – mastered by Jules Seifert (Armalyte Industries), and three from The Arrival in 2019. MMXXIV: Federations Collection 1 was released digitally on January 17 and is now available via Bandcamp.





Seven Federations

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)