



Friday, June 28 saw the release of Zero Sum Game, the latest full-length offering from American/Australian collective Sequential Zero. With lyrical topics ranging from interpersonal politics to the destruction of the environment, mental health to ancient spells, the album is the final culmination of a series of EPs released by the band over the course of the last three years – each Sequence revealed two tracks, with Zero Sum Game adding the final two for a total of 12 tracks. “We all have friends that define themselves by the hollow adulation available online,” the band explains, “all the while feeling worthless, even though you know they aren’t. How often do we struggle to find motivation and creativity within when all we feel is hopelessness?” Calling the album a mirror on the turmoil of the world and the struggle of individuals to cope, Sequential Zero also calls for hope in finding value in these darker aspects, that it is okay to not be okay, and to cherish our memories and relationships. Zero Sum Game is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Mantravision Productions.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)