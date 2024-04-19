



It’s been five years since Sensuous Enemy signed with Distortion Productions and promised a new album to follow up on the Rebirth EP; since then, the Madison, WI trio followed up with a pair of remix EPs, while 2023’s Fire in the Dark offered a hint of more to come. Now, the band is back in force with The Awakening, a concept album that promises to take listeners on “an ongoing journey of the dark side of the soul.” Themes of accepting one’s own identity and recognizing the light within us all abound in The Awakening, which features 11 tracks, including “Fire in the Dark,” all written and prouced by the trio of John Freriks, Jai Ingersoll, and Bob Hensley. Releasd today, April 19, via Distortion Productions, The Awakening follows up on 2013’s Voyager, and is now available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp.





