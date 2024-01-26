



Alex Paterson and Andy Falconer have unveiled the third and final single from the pair’s forthcoming album as Sedibus, which reveals the second part of the title track. “SETI stands for ‘Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence,”” Paterson states, “but it’s also something you sit on, to chill out,” explaining the motivation behind the three-part suite and the duo’s musical and non-droning approach to ambience. As members of The Orb, Paterson and Falconer are no strangers to ambient music, with the latter adding that “We’ve always been very much on the same page creatively, and one of the great things with working with Alex is that nothing is out of bounds, and we’ve just continued to build on that solid relationship of trust and shared curiosity.” Paterson remains the sole founding member of The Orb, while Falconer had served as a member in 1991 during the recording of the group’s debut album, The Orb’s Adventures Beyond the Ultraworld. “SETI Pt. 2” follows up on the “Purgatory” and “SETI Pt. 3” singles to give listeners a taste of what the impending SETI album has to offer; due for release on February 23 via Orbscure Recordings, SETI is available to pre-order now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in limited edition blue and orange variants. SETI marks the sophomore release from Sedibus after the 2021 debut of The Heavens.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)