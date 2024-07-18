



As the release date for her latest album approaches, Nicole Marxen has unveiled the music video for its latest single, “The Executioner,” which the artist explains as a reflection on intense personal experience. “Nobody knew what was going to happen,” she explains, drawing on the uncertainty, rage, and powerlessness that was felt in her day job, whose main client at the time of the songwriting was The Richards Group – the Dallas-based advertising agency that came to scrutiny in 2020 following a series of racist remarks made by its founder; “We had no control over the situation, and yet were directly impacted,” Marxen adds, “I kept moving through swells of rage and devastation.” The single made its premiere on New Noise Magazine and is available now on all streaming platforms. “The Executioner” is the second single from Thorns, which is due for release on August 9; following up on 2021 Tether EP, Thorns was produced and mixed by Alex Bhore, and can now be pre-ordered on Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)