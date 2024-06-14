



Crushing State – the electro/industrial supergroup founded by Chris Ruiz – has announced the release of a new single, titled “Welcome 2 Nothing.” Following up on the “Surveillance” debut earlier this year, the song was originally written in 2017 as a response to the widespread culture of misinformation, “alternative facts,” and mass manipulation that seemed to stem from the inauguration of the previous U.S. President; furthermore, “Welcome 2 Nothing” sees Crushing State collaborating with other musicians, as Jens Halbauer (Solar Fake, Fliehende Stürme) provided drum parts to the track, while the single also features a remix created by J.S. Clayden (Pitchshifter). Along with a lyric video directed by Ruiz, the “Welcome 2 Nothing” single was released on June 14 via most major digital outlets.

Best known as the co-founder of synthpop act And One before departing from that band in 2011, Chris Ruiz initially formed Crushing State as a solo endeavor; based in Berlin, the band currently features Mathias Thürk (Seadrake) on keyboards, guitarist André Feller (Solar Fake, Dreadful Shadows), and drummer Vincent Viebig.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)