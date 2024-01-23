



Decommissioned Forests has revealed a new single and video for the track “Bread to the Ducks,” originally released on the band’s Chemistry album this past November. As the second single from the album after “Black River Falls,” the video continues the band’s narrative of an alien art gallery that began with “Eel Tank,” the visuals created by band member and multimedia artist Howard Gardner, who explains that “Bread to the Ducks” depicts a more literal interpretation of the lyrics; “This has to be one of the oddest things I’ve animated,” he comments, utilizing the aesthetic of museum dioramas as the naturally viable presentation, which made its first public screening at Kino Film on January 14. Vocalist Max Rael adds that the track thematically touches on dystopian concepts of capitalism, scarcity economics, and animal factory farming, and that “There’s definitely an influence from the book Under the Skin by Michael Faber.” As stated, the new video continues from “Eel Tank,” in which Rael had imagined a man bound inexplicably in a tank full of eels, imprisoned as if part of an alien art exhibit. The aliens in question have discarded bone and muscle as a result of their revolutionary A.I. programming, focusing instead on the organs, as detailed in the visuals and the spoken word passages.







Produced and mixed by band member Daniel Vincent, Chemistry was released on November 3, 2023 as the follow-up to 2022’s Industry, and is now available via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. The Bread to the Ducks EP was released on January 15, and is available as a name-your-price item; the EP also features a live recording of “Eel Tank.”









Decommissioned Forests

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)