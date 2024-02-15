



Cold Transmission Music has unveiled the “Immortelle” single from Propter Hoc, serving as the second taste of the Scottish post-punk and darkwave act’s forthcoming album. Following up on “Velvet Season,” the song and its accompanying lyric video demonstrates J.A> Harrington’s literary influences, referencing the 1963 Alain Robbe-Grillet directed motion picture L’Immortelle; Harrington explains the movie took inspiration from the poetry and autofiction of Mina Loy, Constance de Jong, Renata Adler, and Elizabeth Hardwick, the plot following a despondent Frenchman in Istanbul engaging in an affair with a mysterious woman.







Now available for pre-order on Bandcamp, Zodiac Carousel marks the fifth full-length album from Propter Hoc, due for release on March 14 via Cold Transmission Music in digital and CD formats. Harrington named the band from a phrase coined by artist Martha Rosler, in which the notion of photography as fine art results from the intention behind its creation; “perhaps a song is more likely to be meaningful if finding meaning was the motive behind making it in the first place.”





Propter Hoc

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cold Transmission Music

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)