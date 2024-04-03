



Chip Roberts and Kurtis Skinner have over the past couple of years been pursuing their own vision of ’80s-inspired electro-tinged glam rock under the moniker of Dual Analog. Today sees the duo revealing the new single, “Slave,” which sees the Seattle turbowave band seemingly exploring S&M themes; however, what seems a lascivious subject masks a deeper examination of the disappointment of unsatisfying and superficial encounters, with Roberts explaining that “The S&M angle is like a lure, drawing listeners in, but once they dive deeper, they’ll discover the true essence of the song.” Available now via Bandcamp and Spotify, “Slave” is the second single from Dual Analog in 2024 after the February reveal of “Long Divide,” with the band currently working on new material to 2022’s Lust, Worship, and Desire.





Dual Analog

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)