



Australian industrial synth crust outfit Schkeuditzer Kreuz has unveiled the music video for “Ratchet,” the third and final single from 2023’s No Life Left. Produced and directed by David Xuereb at Grim Reflections, the video’s frenetic and distorted visuals depict Schkeuditzer Kreuz founder Kieren Hills delivering “an almost carnivalesque performance” of the song, which he explains “is reanalyzing what is going on in my head as I try to throw everything I have into life, while always hearing that clock ticking: knowing I am getting older and falling apart, and that it is going to end one day.” The video for “Ratchet” made its premiere on CVLT Nation in North America and Australia’s HEAVY Magazine .











“Ratchet” was released as a single on April 4 and is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, along with its accompanying B-side “Amerika 24.” The single follows up on “Joy” and “Second Life,” all from No Life Left, releasing on August 25, 2023 and marking the sophomore full-length release from Schkeuditzer Kreuz; the album is available digitally on Bandcamp via Bad Habit Records in Australia and Sorry State Records in the U.S., followed by the Second Life: No Life Left Remixed EP released on December 3. Schkeuditzer Kreuz will be conducting a tour of Australia from April 20-July 20, with a full listing of dates available via the artist’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)