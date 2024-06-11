



Monday, June 10 saw Kieren Hills releasing a vinyl repressing of his 2023 Schkeuditzer Kreuz album No Life Left; to celebrate, the Australian artist is taking his brand of industrial synth crust to Japan with the announcement of a tour to take place from August 30-September 7. “I’ve been to Japan three times with other bands,” Hills says, “and every time, I have always been totally blown away by the bands I’ve seen or played with.” As the island country is well known for its vibrant industrial and noise scene, Hills expresses his enthusiasm for Japan’s offerings in extreme music, stating that he wishes “to delve into the noise scene, into the grind, into the experimental and electronic, and just take it all in, to experience what is happening there.” The tour will encompass two performances in Tokyo, two in Nagoya, as well as stops in Yokohama, Osaka, and Kyoto.











The tour announcement follows the April 4 release of the Ratchet // Amerika 24 single/EP, with the video for “Ratchet” having made its premiere on CVLT Nation . No Life Left is the second full-length offering from Schkeuditzer Kreuz, released on August 25, 2023 by Bad Habit Records in Australia and Sorry State Records in the U.S., followed by the Second Life: No Life Left Remixed EP on December 3. Following the conclusion of the Japanese tour, Hills will be returning to the studio to record a third Schkeuditzer Kreuz album.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)