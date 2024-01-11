



It’s been 24 years since Scheitan last performed onstage at Wave Gotik Treffen, but Pierre Törnkvist is bringing his gothic rock band back from the prolonged silence with the announcement of a new album and live show. “I am very much looking forward to doing this show and getting Scheitan going for real,” Törnkvist states, with the show to take place on Saturday, June 15 at the club Temple in Athens, Greece; “The Temple has been a place for many great musicians to perform,” he continues, “so it feels really honourable to make this the place of Scheitan’s restart.” The show will be celebrating the release of Songs For the Gothic People, due for release in May via The Circle Music, with the album having already been teased this past September with the “Fire at Dawn” single; today, January 11 also marks the reveal of Scheitan’s cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding.” Songs For the Gothic People follows the Nemesis album released in 1999 via Century Media Records.









Scheitan

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

The Circle Music

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Club Temple, Athens

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)