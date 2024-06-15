



Scenius – the duo of Steve Whitfield and Fabrice Nau – has released a new single and music video, “Breezing Through It.” Directed by the band and shot by Katrin Bolovtsova, the video follows the meditative and introspective lyrical themes, set to the pair’s blend of emotive melodies, trippy atmospheres, and vibrant synthpop rhythms. Released on Friday, June 14 and now available via Bandcamp, “Breezing Through It” follows up on the February release of “I Want More,” in which Scenius paid homage to CAN in their own modernist fashion. The new single is the first new material from Whitfield and Nau since last year’s Life Is a Thing album, with more new music to lead up to the band’s next full-length offering.









Scenius

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)