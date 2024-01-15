



Today, January 15, celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as the eponymous figure’s actual birthday in 1929… so, what better way to celebrate the prominent civil rights activist and proponent for nonviolent resistance than with a new single devoted to those very ideas? “Stand Together” marks Sapphira Vee’s second single from her acclaimed Fortune album, the darkly danceable song written as an anthem of solidarity against oppression – all oppression. As Vee explains, the genesis of “Stand Together” began in the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death; despite her reservations, Vee’s daughters joined a protest in downtown Rochester, stating that “this is for women too.” The song features background vocals by Veronica Tam, while the single showcases five additional remixes of “Stand Together” created by women and LGBTQ+ artists – among them, Eva X, UniMango, Morgue VVitch, Wandering Whispers, and Stabbed by Prongs. Released via Distortion Productions and now available digitally on Bandcamp, the single is accompanied by a music video created by Jim Marcus, the footage showcasing both Sapphira Vee’s live performance, as well as images of peaceful protests for various causes of social justice.











“Stand Together” follows up on the “What It Was” single, both featured on Fortune, released on September 8 via Distortion Productions and available now in digital and CD formats. The album also features contributions fby Jim Marcus, Jean-Marc Lederman, and Chava Sanberg, mixed and mastered by Jules Seifert.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)