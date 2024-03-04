



Sapphira Vee and Jim Marcus have both expressed a certain fearlessness in their artistic endeavors regarding issues of social justice, particularly support for women and the LGBTQ+ community in the arts, as well as a firmly pro-sex/anti-war stance; now, the pair have joined forces in a new project. Operating under the name of Bailigero, the duo made their debut on the We Are 20 compilation released this past January, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the independent Chicago imprint, with “Toy.” Of their musical partnership, Marcus explains, “I was taken in by her wide range of musical knowledge and her absolute passion for new music and promoting new younger artists in everything she did.” Just as the band features Marcus and Vee, the name of Bailigero stems from the combination of two words: “Baile” for dance and “Ligero” for light. Following up will be the band’s first single release, titled “Slutty,” which will include remixes by several notable women in the scene, including Sawtooth, Metamorph, Ratio Strain, Lunar Paths, Allie Frost, Designer Violence, Solemn Shapes, and more. Furthermore, a release party is planned for the single’s release date of March 28 at The Color of Love, Q Studio in Chicago, with additional information to be found on the Bailigero Facebook page.





Bailigero

Facebook

Pulseblack

Facebook, Bandcamp

Sapphira Vee

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

GoFight

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)