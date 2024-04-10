



Emileigh Rohn and Jean-Marc Lederman have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration, both under their respective projects and together as Rohn – Lederman. Black and Bleu marks the duo’s fourth album, presenting 20 tracks – 10 Black, 10 Bleu – that focuses on the artists’ devotion to emotional content and creativity over predictability and security; each color presents different thematic focus, with the Black symbolizing the chaos and tension of the world, while the Bleu represents calmer resolve in the face of uncertainty. The two-disc set also includes a 44-page booklet of lyrics, paintings, collages, and illustrations by Rohn, Erica Hinyot, and curated by Lederman, due for release via Les Disques de la Pantoufle on May 3 in digital and double-CD formats. Black and Bleu follows up on 2021’s Venus Chariot, and Apollo Charios and Rage, both released in 2022; Rohn also appeared as a guest vocalist on the Jean-Marc Lederman Experience’s’ Sci-Fi Revisited, released on February 24 via COP International and Les Disques De La Pantoufle. March 1 saw the release of Rohn’s latest album as Chiasm, Zone, mastered by Lederman, and available now on COP International in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)