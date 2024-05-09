



Chicago quartet REZN has actively stood apart as a singular entity in modern metal, infusing elements of psychedelic ambience and shoegazing melodies with doom-laden dirges and ethnic modes to result in a dreamily progressive sound. Picking up where 2023’s Solace left off, Burden marks the band’s latest effort, its themes contrasting with the previous album’s uplifting tone toward morose, hallucinatory, and delirious moods. “Collapse” marks the second taste of what Burden will be offering upon its June 14 release date, along with the video directed by Chris Owsiany; calling it one of the record’s more dynamic and progressively minded tracks, vocalist/guitarist Rob McWilliams comments, “we wanted to explore as many different corners of the lucid dream/harsh reality dichotomy as we could in the same song.” He goes on to praise Owsiany’s direction for capturing “the liminal and obscured aspects you encounter when losing touch with reality.”











“Collapse” follows up on “Chasm,” both now available to preview stream; Burden will be released via Sargent House on June 14 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in “Serpentine” and “Magma” variants, with pre-orders now available.

Furthermore, REZN will be touring throughout 2024 in support of Burden, beginning with an appearance at Desertfest in Oslo, Norway on May 11; the band will then tour throughout North America from June 11-August 28, and then head to Europe from October 9-November 11. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on REZN’s website.

REZN

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Sargent House

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)