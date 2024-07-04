



From the industrial/rock collective’s latest album comes the lyric video for “UNITE,” which sees REVillusion celebrating July 4 with a hopeful if harrowing message for the nation and humanity at large. Featuring vocals by “One Woman Army” I Ya Toyah and regular collaborator Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), REVillusion founder and producer Brian E. Carter comments that the song is not politically motivated, and is “more about forgetting the politics, religion, race, or anything else we constantly fight about for just a little while and coming together as people. Share a drink, share a hug, share a smile… because we need it now more than ever.”







Comprised primarily of news footage depicting the tumultuous and transitional state of U.S. and world events, the video for “UNITE” was created by Melody Myers, who had worked with REVillusion on the previous lyric video for “Dirty Demonic & Damned.” The song is the latest single from Lockdown Sessions, released on June 19 and available now on Bandcamp; the album also features appearances by Raymond Watts (PIG, ex-KMFDM), En Esch (PIG, Slick Idiot, ex-KMFDM), Francesca DeStruct (Fate DeStroyed, Fatalist), Molly Rennick (Living Dead Girl), and more. I Ya Toyah also appeared on the album’s first single, “King of Everything,” while Reavis had previously collaborated with REVillusion on 2019’s HEART(less), and 2020’s HEART(less): Revisions & Additions.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)