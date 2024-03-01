



It’s been more than four years since the industrial/rock collective released its last record, but REVillusion is returning with a vengeance with today’s reveal of the new single and video, “King of Everything.” Composed, mixed, and produced by REVillusion founder Brian Carter, the song showcases the lyrics and vocals of the “One Woman Army” I Ya Toyah in the first of several collaborations between the two acts; “I Ya Toyah, in my opinion, is one of the best voices in music right now,” Carter comments, having met the artist by way of an invitation from EN ESCH (with whom REVillusion has previously collaborated) to a Pigface show in 2019 when I Ya Toyah was the opener for the band’s tour. “I heard this amazing voice, this incredible powerhouse vocal,” he continues, “She actually spoiled me, because after that, every song that I wrote all I could hear was her voice on it.” Furthermore, “King of Everything” presents the first taste of the band’s forthcoming Lockdown Sessions album, with I Ya Toyah explaining that the lyrics are “about a fallen human, a broken personality” that has lost sense of their identity due to obsession and idolatry. The accompanying video was shot and directed by Ralph Klisiewicz of Niche Visuals, with Thomas Crane at Kill Devil Films providing the visual effects and final edits.







A release date for Lockdown Sessions has not yet been announced, although the aim is for the album to arrive in 2024; the fourth studio effort from REVillusion, Lockdown Sessions follows 2016’s New Extinction, 2019’s HEART(less), and 2020’s HEART(less): Revisions & Additions. Among the guest musicians REVillusion has featured across these albums are the aforementioned EN ESCH, Raymond Watts (PIG, ex-KMFDM), Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), cellist Tina Guo, Burton C. Bell (Ascension of the Watchers, ex-Fear Factory), Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), Mark Hunter (Chimaira), saxophonist Ronnie Bass, guitarist Riggs (Scum of the Earth, ex-Rob Zombie), Dawn Wood (Murder Weapons), and more.

April 5 will see the release of I Ya Toyah’s latest EP, I Am the Fire, produced by Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward), and featuring a remix by Christopher Hall. She will also be one of the support acts on the upcoming North American tour co-headlined by Orgy and Cold, running from April 11 to May 25; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on I Ya Toyah’s website.

