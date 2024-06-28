



It’s been several months since Republica made an auspicious comeback, but now the electro alt. pop band has revealed a pumping new single. Written by the band’s current lineup of vocalist Samantha “Saffron” Sprackling, keyboardist Tim Dorney, and guitarist/bassist Johnny Male, “Hallelujah” presents the band’s signature melodic hooks and dancehall rhythms infused with the punky exuberance that first brought Republica to prominence in the mid ’90s; with lyrics like “We’re Gonna Come Alive Like We Never Went Away,” the trio is making clear its intentions, with the single offering three mixes by producer NJOI, and one remix by Mark Gemini Thwaite – a.k.a. MGT. Also included is a remix of the previous “New York” single by Martin Eden (PIG), and the Hyperion mix of “Together” by Empirion. Also released was a music video for “Hallelujah,” produced by Media Brighton, shot and directed by Ben Simon, and featuring drummer Annelies Simon and dancer JP Omari (Street Funk). With post production by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, and artwork by Vlad McNeally, the single is available now on Bandcamp, following up on the November 2023 release of “New York,” with both singles hinting at the forthcoming Damaged Gods album expected to arrive in October via Armalyte Industries. Republica has also announced tour dates throughout the U.K. in October, with a full listing and ticket links available via the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)