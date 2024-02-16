



Australian electro/industrial act NOVAkILL has returned with today’s release of the duo’s latest album, titled Artifice. Following up on 2020’s Iconoclast, and 2022’s Aversion and Diversion Therapy EPs, the new album approaches themes of man and machine, and the decaying boundaries between them – “fully embracing the power of AI,” and building on the band’s foundations of dancefloor-ready beats, distorted electronics, and aggressive vocals. Preceding the album’s release was the “Rage” single, along with an accompanying video for the song’s radio edit.” Artifice marks the sixth full-length studio effort from NOVAkILL, available through these major digital outlets, released via RepoRecords.





