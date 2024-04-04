



Fact Pattern has been rather busy since the 2021 release of From Where You’re Hiding, delivering several remixes by the likes of Dread Risks, Black Magnet, and Blak Emoji, as well as a series of live performances throughout 2022 and 2023. Now, the Los Angeles industrial/metal act has revealed a new single and music video, titled “Never Bleed,” which the band and record label Re:Mission Entertainment describe as a “mid-apocalypse love song.” Spotlighting the band’s versatile blend of harsh industrial/metal with melodic accessibility, the single serves as the first taste of a new full-length album, with further details to be announced this summer. Mastered by Jeff Mortimer, “Never Bleed” was produced by Fact Pattern – the trio of Ian Flux, Jack Lowd, and Corey Hirsch – while the accompanying video was shot and directed by Flux, and features an appearance by regular collaborator and “muse” Sam Franco (BARA HARI).









