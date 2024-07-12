



Today, July 12, sees Re:Mission Entertainment putting forth a pair of releases from its varied roster of electro/industrial acts. First comes the End in Noise album from dark electro outfit Maduro, marking the Washington, DC based artist’s second outing with the label; recorded over the past year, the album’s 11 tracks see Maduro founder Dave Buracker addressing a society saturated with noise to reflect “the piercing visual and auditory static of a suffering world at perpetual war.” Countering poet T.S. Eliot’s assertion that the world would end “Not with a band, but a whimper,” the album draws its outlook from the excesses of the media, data gathering, government propaganda, the proliferation of warfare, consumerism, shallow entertainment, and more, with a Dada-inspired cover image that reminds us, “Shellshock and madness are not silent.” Mastered by Adam Stilson and now available digitally through Bandcamp, End in Noise follows up on 2023’s Pretty Cages; this past February also saw Maduro releasing the When My Heart is Full collection of instrumental tracks recorded over 20 years in tribute to Buracker’s mother.







Also released today is the Artifacts EP from Divider, marking the electro/EBM project’s first release with Re:Mission. “Artifacts” was composed, programmed, and mixed by Bryon Wilson with vocals by Peter Beal, marking the first new material from Divider since the “UV” single in 2017; since then, Wilson had primarily focused on his Emergency Sequence collaboration with John R. Mirland. The EP features supplementary remixes by Beal and Wilson, the latter working with Haujobb’s Dejan Samardzic on the DvDSX remix, with Hex Wolves and Snowbeasts also providing remixes. The Artifacts EP is available now digitally on Bandcamp; in March and April of 2023, Divider had released four volumes of The Early Years compiling various tracks recorded as far back as 1995, all available as name-your-price items via Bandcamp.







Furthermore, Re:Mission Entertainment will be releasing Book of Miracles, the fourth full-length studio album from witch house and post-punk outfit Suffer Ring. Due to arrive next Friday, July 19, and available to pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, the album draws inspiration from the titular manuscript of historical analyses and precedents for the tumult and turmoil of the status quo; “In the wake of dead gods and demystified forces of nature, the powers with apocalyptic potential are more mundane and more horrifying than anything god could dream of.” The Book of Miracles follows up on 2021’s Hauntology, with two tracks available to preview now.





Maduro

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Divider

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Suffer Ring

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)