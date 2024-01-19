



With the Mantis cycle effectively completed, SINE is moving forward with the release of Luxuria. Showcasing six brand new tracks, the EP sees Rona Rougeheart continuing to delve into more darkly stimulating and sensual atmospheres, aided by the production skills of Claus Larsen, and the mixing and mastering prowess of Chase Dobson. In addition, Larsen provides additional vocals on “From Beyond,” having co-written the track with Rougeheart, while AwareNess co-wrote and produced “Dark Matters.” Released today, January 19, via Re:Mission Entertainment and eMERGENCY hEARTS, Luxuria is available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp; the eMERGENCY hEARTS edition includes a bonus remix of “Dolor” by Xiu Xiu.





SINE

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)