



Among the many bands to emerge in the U.K. post-punk scene of the early ’80s was Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, who has now signed with COP International for the release of what will be the group’s final studio offering. Formed in 1981 in Leeds by guitarist/songwriter Chris Reed, the band had undergone numerous lineup changes during its initial run, which ended in 1991 soon after the release of Blasting Off; Reed would revive the band in 2003, touring for the next two years and self-releasing the Black Tracks EP in 2004, followed by a self-titled single in 2015, but while new material was reported to be in the works, none would emerge… until now. “The lorries pulled in at the truckstop of COP International,” the band exclaims, encouraging audiences to let the speakers crackle and burn “with the screech of their guitars, and the rumble of the drums to deliver the sixth studio album, Strange Kind of Paradise.” COP founder Christian Petke adds, “Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s music served as the soundtrack to my formative years and inspiring my own musical journey,” going on to say that he is “thrilled beyond measure” to sign the band and expressing gratitude to fellow fans. Along with Strange Kind of Paradise, the label also plans to release two additional EPs to further mark the occasion of Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s final dissolution, with further details to be announced at a later time.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)