



Stepping out of the shadow of her illustrious father, Raven Numan has unveiled her debut single as a solo artist, titled “My Reflection.” Written by Numan, the song features the production and instrumental skills of Ade Fenton, who has had a long association with Raven’s father, Gary Numan, with the song also featuring regular collaborators Nathan Boddy and Matt Colton as co-engineers. Raven Numan has performed the song live with her sister Persia, the two having provided backing vocals for their father onstage and most recently on 2021’s Intruder album. Released today, February 23, via BMG, “My Reflection” is the first of three planned singles to be released in the coming months, and is now available digitally via most major outlets.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)