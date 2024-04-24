



Marjana Semkina has revealed the music video for “Pygmalion,” the latest single from her forthcoming solo effort, Sirin. Calling the song a metaphor for damaged relationships and the misplaced efforts put into repairing them, Semkina has dedicated “Pygmalion” to an ex, stating that the video offers “a much more gratifying ending.” As such, the video offers a modern, darker take on the Greek legend of a man who falls in love with a statue he’s created, with the artist explaining, “the protagonist murders women and creates a perfect wife for himself.” The music video was produced by Cinebuds.







A self-exiled Russian now based in the U.K., Marjana Semkina has established herself as a formidable vocalist with progressive duo Iamthemorning, collaborating with the likes of The Flower Kings and Jordan Rudess, as well as through her 2020 Sleepwalking debut and the 2021 Disillusioned EP. Sirin dives further into the realm of dark fairy tales and Slavic mythology – named for a mythical half-bird/half-woman harbinger of death and misfortune, Semkina explains that in the case of this album, the catastrophe has already occurred, citing inspiration from the Russian invasion of Ukraine; “I was never very political,” she elaborates, saying that to be silent and not take action is both impossible and unforgiveable, and that her placement in the U.K. affords her safety in speaking out against the current regime in her motherland. ” I do have a platform that I can use to try and show the world that Russians disagree with the actions of the Russian government, and there are so many of us that only wish for this to be over. I’m just trying to show it in the most artistic way I can muster.”







With less than 42 hours remaining at the time of this article’s publication, a Kickstarter campaign for Sirin is currently running, having reached 100% of its goal within a single day; perks for the campaign include an additional acoustic EP, digital and physical (CD and vinyl) versions of both the album and EP, T-shirts, hoodies, artwork, and more. Co-produced, mixed, and mastered by longtime collaborators Grigoriy Losenkov and Vlad Avy, the album also features guest appearances by Mick Moss (Antimatter), Jim Grey (Caligula’s Horse), Charlie Cawood (Mediaeval Baebes, Knifeworld), Keli Guðjónsson (Agent Fresco), and Iamthemorning band mate and live guitarist Liam McLaughlin. Sirin is due for release on May 31.

