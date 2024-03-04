



Metropolis Records has released the “Something New” single from Swedish post-punk and dark pop act Principe Valiente, serving as the introduction to the band’s upcoming fifth album. Accompanied by a music video created by Future Legends Films, the song demonstrates what In This Light will be offering upon its release this May, written by multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Ottosson and vocalist Fernando Honorato; mixed by Ottosson and mastered by Hans Olsson, “Something New” is one of 10 tracks of Principe Valiente’s signature ethereal sound design and alternative pop melodicism, driven by pianos, Mellotrons, analog synths, driving bass, and crystalline guitar textures. In This Light follows up on 2022’s Barricades, which marked Principe Valiente’s first release with Metropolis Records.









