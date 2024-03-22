



Swedish darkwave and synthpop act PRIEST has revealed a new single from the band’s upcoming fourth album. True to the band’s established sound, “Just a Game” sees the band blending rave and ’80s EBM elements “heavily inspired by cyberpunk and goth culture,” the lyrics addressing the thrill of strange and virtual encounters; “It’s a reminder that it’s all just a game,” the band explains, “but the excitement feels anything but ordinary.” The song marks the second single from the forthcoming Dark Pulse, following up on the October 2023 release of “Burning Love,” with “Just a Game” now available via most major digital outlets.







Produced by Simon Söderberg (ex-Ghost), Dark Pulse sees PRIEST delving into the specifics of nightlife in Berlin, exploring themes of “alcohol addiction, surviving narcissism, forbidden love, etc. connected to a past flamboyant lifestyle that just won’t let go.” Due to be released on May 31 via the Blue Nine imprint, Dark Pulse follows up on Body Machine and the Deceptio EP, both released in 2022.

In addition, PRIEST will be embarking on the Neon Chronicles Tour with Julien-K, and joined on select dates by September Mourning; the tour begins on March 26 and runs until the bands’ appearances at Dark Force Fest on April 21, with stops including Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Tucson, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Newark, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the bands’ websites.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)