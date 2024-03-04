



March 1 saw the release of “As the World Burns,” the latest single from synth/punk trio Masonique, serving as the band’s introduction to the forthcoming album. Available now on Bandcamp and all major streaming outlets, the song showcases the band’s alternative blend of pop and progressive sensibilities, with vocalist and band founder Ron Mason Gassaway responsible for production, mix, and mastering, aided by percusionist Daniel Morris on the mix; with Gerry Hathaway adding a decidedly gritty bass performance to the song’s sparse atmosphere, Gassaway explains that the song’s message is rooted in the confronting reality of a situation, that ignoring a problem (“such as climate change”) will only worsen things, stating that “The only effective response to an unwelcome reality is to face it head-on.” The single features the song in its original and a dub mix by Morris under his Gang Radio moniker.







“As the World Burns” marks the third official single overall from Masonique, following 2020’s “Zero Hour” and the 2021 cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classics “I Put a Spell on You.” Hailing from Portland, OR, the band was formed in 2015 as a showcase for Gassaway, who had helmed many projects and bands over the past 20 years, including Party Killer and composinng for the Coho Theater production of The Yellow Wallpaper ; Morris and Hathaway joined in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the latter departing recently to focus on Arkham Sunset. The bass position is now being filled by Keith Martinez. Masonique plans to release the full-length debut album in June, with further details to come.

