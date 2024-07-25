



Monday, July 22 saw the premiere of “Tattoo Vampire,” the latest single from Plasmata, which sees the Chicago darkwave and goth/rock act performing a spirited cover of the Blue Öyster Cult song. A staple of Plasmata’s live sets for almost two years, founder and vocalist Trent Jeffries explains, “I’ve been a fan of this song for a very long time, and knew that someday I would attempt a solid rendition with enough swagger to make it my own.” As such, the accompanying video for “Tattoo Vampire” serves as a showcase of the band’s live act, with Marco Obaya’s guitar and Jeffries’ own inimitable presence standing front-and-center for a blazing rendition that honors the spooky rock & roll energy of the original song, which had appeared on Blue Öyster Cult’s 1976 Agents of Fortune album, written by drummer Albert Bouchard with New York punk artist Helen Wheels.







Mixed by Obaya and now available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price item, “Tattoo Vampire” marks the first new material from Plasmata following the February 2023 release of “You Call Him the Devil,” which featured collaborations with guitarist Ben Christo (Diamond Black, The Sisters of Mercy) and vocalist Aly Jados (Blood People). The video made its premiere via Outburn . Plasmata will also be joining the Imperfect Waves Tour with [melter] and 2 Forks from September 20-29; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Imperfect Waves Tour website.











Blue Öyster Cult most recently released Ghost Stories via Frontiers Music Srl on April 12, which will be followed by the 50th Anniversary Live – Second Night live album on August 9, with pre-orders available now. The band has stated that Ghost Stories will be the final studio release from Blue Öyster Cult.

